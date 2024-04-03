Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,880. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.