White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.47. 4,186,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

