Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. 108,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.