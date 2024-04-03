Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.25. 410,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,351,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock worth $1,802,136. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,764 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,930 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

