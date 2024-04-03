Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 52 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.02. 726,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.04 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

