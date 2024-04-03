Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 6.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 2,676,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,916. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.