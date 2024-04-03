Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Trading Halts Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.