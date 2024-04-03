Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $581,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.65. 353,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
