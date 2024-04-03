The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,948,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585,333. The company has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

