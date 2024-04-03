Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $675.25 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $675.25 million and $26.47 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,415,445,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,610,583,352 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

