Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.86. 695,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,382,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

