Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.24. 16,749,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,766,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.