WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 514 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.83. The stock had a trading volume of 857,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,549. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

