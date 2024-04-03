Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.