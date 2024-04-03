WealthShield Partners LLC Has $14.70 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,967. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

