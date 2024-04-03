Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock remained flat at $41.82 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

