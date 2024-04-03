Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,982,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

