Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 684,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,245. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

