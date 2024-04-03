White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $275.18. The stock had a trading volume of 729,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.00 and a 200 day moving average of $281.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

