Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $132.27. 98,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,404. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.