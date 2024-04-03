Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 103,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,317. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $691.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

