SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. 4,245,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,453. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.