SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Apr 3rd, 2024

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNKFree Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. 4,245,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,453. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

