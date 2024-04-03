Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

PJP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. 13,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.