Safe Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Safe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00106240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00016448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9907275 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

