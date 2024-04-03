DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0580

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $17.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

