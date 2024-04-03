Waves One Day Volume Reaches $230.73 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Waves has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $359.20 million and $230.73 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00004772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,237,478 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

