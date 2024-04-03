BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $171,523.27 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001407 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000879 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.