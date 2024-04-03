Washburn Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 2,303,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,504. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.