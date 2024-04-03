Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Boeing accounts for 0.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a PEG ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

