Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,453. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

