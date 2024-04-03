16,500 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $6,514,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 178,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,344 shares of company stock worth $936,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

