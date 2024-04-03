White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VGT stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.80. The stock had a trading volume of 177,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,032. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

