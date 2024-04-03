Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 19.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $64,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,146. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

