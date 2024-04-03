Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Director Edward J. Jr. Casey Buys 5,000 Shares

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FLO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 839,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,682. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.