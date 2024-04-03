Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 3.4%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 222,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 999,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $675.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,151,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 570,546 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

