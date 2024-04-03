Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Sells $62,191.08 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $12,179.20.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 4.7 %

MDV stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966. The company has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.31. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

