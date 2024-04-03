Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.58

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 300955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.