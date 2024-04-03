Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.26. 101,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 799,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

