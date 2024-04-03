Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.17. 121,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660.67 million, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

