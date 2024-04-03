Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up about 1.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.3 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.