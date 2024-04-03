SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 7,386,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 58,379,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.