Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. 351,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,354. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

