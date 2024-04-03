Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.05 and last traded at $180.78. 21,798,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 76,749,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.