Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $965.83 and last traded at $993.93. 2,343,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,619,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,009.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $868.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

