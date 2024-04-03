SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.91. 618,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.