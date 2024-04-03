Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.55 and last traded at $160.38. 1,937,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,629,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 23.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.2% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $123,681,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.4% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

