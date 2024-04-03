BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 758,054.93 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,421 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 758,054.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,538,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 335,392,578.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 266,130.01.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 129,372 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.32 per share, for a total transaction of 2,111,351.04.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,958 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.84. 476,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,551. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.84.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

