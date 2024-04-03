TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 5% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 479,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,404,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,860,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 571,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 583,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1,703.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

