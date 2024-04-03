BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,128,540.60 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,987 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,055.22.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,676 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,354.48.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,489. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after buying an additional 5,626,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 462,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

