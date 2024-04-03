ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Up 8.4%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.45. 27,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 58,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

ZKH Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Articles

